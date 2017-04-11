Butler County mom's deportation is delayed, but she could be on a plane this afternoon

HAMILTON, Ohio -- The Fairfield mother of four who faces deportation is still in the U.S. after court delays, according to her priest. However, Maribel Trujillo could be on a plane to Mexico this afternoon.

Trujillo was detained by ICE officials in Butler County outside her home last week. Officials moved her from the Butler County Jail to the Morrow County Jail near an airport in Columbus Friday morning.

On Tuesday, the Morrow County Jail confirmed that Trujillo was moved into ICE custody.

The deportation delay isn't a court decision, by an effect of a backlogged Morrow County court, according to Father Michael Pucke of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Parish in Hamilton. He called the delay "moderately good news."

Trujillo's attorney did submit an appeal to the court.

A coalition of religious leaders gave Sen. Rob Portman a petition Monday, urging him to get involved in preventing the deportation of Maribel Trujillo.

READ MORE: Leaders urge Portman to stop deportation

Trujillo came to U.S. 15 years ago after drug cartels targeted her family.

Religious leaders gave Portman’s staff assistant petitions with over 1,000 signatures. His assistant, Robert Braggs, said Portman is doing what he can to help.