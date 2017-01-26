Open carry activist Jeffry Smith spotted toting guns around University of Cincinnati campus

CINCINNATI -- A walking, "interactive billboard" is what Jeffry Smith hopes to be for open carry rights on the University of Cincinnati campus.

Smith has been spotted around campus this week toting two sidearms, a larger rifle and ammunition at times. Three UC employees (who wished to remain anonymous) contacted WCPO to say Smith's presence made them feel uncomfortable.

According to Smith's Facebook page, he spent about 10 hours Wednesday advocating for open carry. He spent part of that time outside Tangeman University Center with members of the campus group "Young Americans for Liberty," gathering signatures on a petition to more formally involve students in campus carry rights decisions. His Facebook posts also said he attended a Student Senate meeting from 6 to 9 p.m.

UC spokesperson Michelle Ralston said Smith is not breaking any laws and is legally allowed on campus. UC Director of Public Safety James Whalen promised to monitor Smith's presence on campus and reassured the university community's safety in a statement Wednesday:

"I want to share with you that individuals have been seen on UC’s Uptown campus exercising their constitutional right to openly carry a firearm (bear arms). In the state of Ohio, open carry of a firearm is legally permitted in public spaces, pursuant to the United States and Ohio Constitutions. Ohio courts have consistently ruled that state universities are public spaces; however, open carry is not permitted inside university buildings including classrooms. As you walk outside between buildings on the Uptown campus you may see these individuals. Please be assured that UC Police have been, and will continue to, be in close proximity to monitor the individuals, answer questions and ensure a safe environment for students, faculty and staff and visitors. I would like to assure you that the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our highest priority and we will continue to monitor this activity."

Smith is the same activist who attempted to organize an open carry demonstration during the 2016 Cincinnati Pride Parade, days after the massacre of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando. Smith has been involved in similar demonstrations at the St. Louis Zoo and previously on the UC campus.

Ohio's gun laws changed in December 2016 as Gov. John Kasich signed a bill allowing concealed carry in daycare centers and on college campuses. College campuses are no longer automatically off limits to concealed weapons, but trustees must choose to allow them.