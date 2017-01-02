How Ohio's new laws will affect you in 2017

A flurry of last-minute legislative activity resulted in the passage of dozens of bills in December that will affect Buckeyes in both mundane and obscure ways through the upcoming new year. Here are a few highlights:

Notably, Senate Bill 127 is now law, prohibiting abortion after 20 weeks. This comes after Gov. John Kasich vetoed the more restrictive "Heartbeat Bill."

Important to a lot of parents: School districts may no longer suspend or expel students just because of excessive absences. Districts are now required to implement an intervention program per House Bill 410.

In a big win for gun owners, Ohioans may now store locked guns in their cars at work or while picking up children at daycare with the consent of the business. College campuses are no longer automatically off limits to concealed weapons, but trustees must choose to allow them, per Senate Bill 199.

In a more bizarre legal move, Senate Bill 331 has outlawed bestiality, or engaging in sex with animals, in Ohio. No word on how that will be enforced.

Ohio will no longer contract with individuals, companies or countries participating in boycotts against Israel, per House Bill 476.

Landlords can no longer restrict tenants from displaying flags, including the flags of the U.S., Ohio, POW/MIA, blue star, gold star and other service flags, per House Bill 18.