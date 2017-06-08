PD: Adams County medics revive 1-year-old with Narcan after he overdosed on parents' heroin

WEST UNION, Ohio -- Adams County medics revived a 1-year-old boy with Narcan Wednesday night after he overdosed on his parents' heroin, police said.

The boy’s mother, 19-year-old Angel Hesler, called 911 and told dispatchers the little boy was having trouble breathing.

"My son is one years old and he was standing up in his bed and started coughing, and I went over to check on him and he was acting all doped up like,” Hesler said in the 911 call.

Hesler and the boy’s father, 21-year-old Adam Boling, were at Boling’s family’s house on Roy Pence Road when she called police.

When the dispatcher asked Hesler if the child got into something, Hesler said she wasn’t sure.

"Um, I don't know. We don't have nothing here that he could get into anything that's drug wise or anything like that,” Hesler said.

Deputy Randy Walters said dispatchers suspected the little boy had overdosed, so medics and deputies responded to the scene.

"They (dispatchers) are the investigators before the cops get on scene … and they want us to be safe when we get there,” Walters said. “So they give us the most information possible, and they're very investigative when they talk to people. And let's be honest this was right on the money. It was on the money."

Medics administered Narcan when the 1-year-old showed signs of an opiate overdose. The child was transported by helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies believe the little boy accidentally came into contact with heroin through absorption or ingestion.

Both Hesler and Boling were arrested and charged with child endangering. The two are expected to be in court as early as Friday.