Youtube updating its policies related to eating disorder content

Youtube is strengthening policies geared toward cracking down on potentially harmful eating disorder-related content.

The video streaming platform, which is owned by Google, will prohibit content about eating disorders that includes behaviors that could be imitated.

Youtube says those videos could include purging after eating or severely restricting calories. Weight-based bullying videos will also be restricted, the company said.

"Context will be key when it comes to this often nuanced content, and that’s why our approach relies on product features in addition to policies," said Garth Graham, director and head of YouTube Health.

Certain videos now may also feature age restrictions under the new policies.

"For example, we may age-restrict videos where a creator details disordered eating behaviors they've engaged in while sharing their recovery journey," Graham said.

Youtube is also expanding resources and making them more prominent so people can access the help they may need.

"By surfacing panels underneath videos related to eating disorders, we’re reaching an even broader audience with important context and mental health resources," Graham said.

These moves are just the latest effort by YouTube to combat potentially dangerous eating disorder-related content.

The website already has policies in place to remove content that "glorifies or promotes eating disorders."

