Young Yankees fan has unforgettable moment at Reds game, walks away with home run ball

(LEX 18) — A baseball game turns into an unforgettable weekend in Cincinnati for a young Kentucky boy.

6-year-old Parker King is from Jessamine County, just south of Lexington. Last weekend, he went to his first ever Major League Baseball game to watch his team, the New York Yankees, and his player Aaron Judge.

In the first inning, Judge hit a shot right at Parker. It was a home run, but an older and bigger fan got the ball, squishing Parker and accidentally hurting him. After the man realized what happened, he happily handed it over, and now, Parker has a story to tell.

The two baseball fans even took a picture together as the crowd cheered for them.

Parker walked away from the game holding Judge's 233rd home run ball, his 13th of the season.

