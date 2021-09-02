You Can Now Buy A Tub Of 375 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Can’t get enough Reese’s peanut butter cups to keep your sweet tooth satisfied? If the giant, 1-pound Reese’s cup filled with your choice of mix-in candy doesn’t do the trick, then we may have found a better cure for your cravings.

Sam’s Club now has a huge tub filled with so many Reese’s peanut butter cups that you could have one every day for more than a year!

Sam’s Club is promoting the 375-piece Reese’s Peanut Butter Snack Size Tub as a Halloween candy trick-or-treat option. And, yes, this massive tub of treats can take care of most if not all of the ghosts and goblins who come knocking on your door on Halloween night. But we wouldn’t blame anyone for maybe picking up an extra one of these to tuck away for a rainy day, a snowy day or a “just because” kind of day.

Sam’s Club has this limited-edition snack size Reese’s peanut butter cups tub for $47.98, but the warehouse club notes this is a limited-time only deal. So if you have any desire to bag these treats for your Halloween festivities (or your own private candy stash), you’ll want to act quickly.

According to the description, customers can order the Reese’s cup tub online and have it available for curbside pickup, but this sweet package of goodies cannot be shipped, so plan accordingly.

Sam’s Club also has an extra-big bag of Reese’s peanut butter pumpkins available for a limited time for $9.18. The 38-ounce bag has 60 of Reese’s pumpkin-shaped treats that are perfect for giving out on Halloween.

If you decide to buy the 375-piece Reese’s tub for your own use and need some ideas for how to use them all, we’ve got some ideas for you. Although, just tucking a Reese’s alongside any dessert might be enough to make it extra special.

You could try whipping up this easy Reese’s stuffed cupcake recipe for a fun twist on a classic dessert. Or, for something even more decadent, you could try this slow-cooker Reese’s cake.

With so many Reese’s cups in this tub from Sam’s Club, the options for eating them are endless!

