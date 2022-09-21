You Can Now Get A Little Golden Book About Lucille Ball

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Actress and comedian Lucille Ball is officially the main character of a brand-new Little Golden Book.

The new “Lucille Ball: A Little Golden Book Biography” includes biographical information about Ball’s life as a child performing in plays at her local theater, moving to New York City to pursue acting and — of course — moving to Hollywood and creating and starring in “I Love Lucy” with husband Desi Arnaz.

The new biography comes from Random House Children’s Books. It was written by Wendy Loggia and illustrated by Chin Ko.

Made to encourage young readers to dream big and persevere, just like Lucy, the new Little Golden Book is available now on Amazon for $6. You can also get it at booksellers like Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Books A Million, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s, IndieBound, and others.

Born in 1911, Ball left high school at age 15 to enroll in drama school, eventually becoming a model and then landing roles in films in the 1930s. According to Britannica.com, she married Arnaz, a Cuban bandleader and actor, in 1940 and landed her first major role in the film “The Big Street” in 1942.

The husband and wife duo formed their own production company in 1950 and launched the classic sitcom “I Love Lucy” in 1951. The show aired for six years and remains one of the most beloved and well-known sitcoms of all time. Ball died in 1989 at the age of 78.

AP Photo

Recognizable for their simple tales and golden binding, Little Golden Books have been around since 1942. Some of the most popular Little Golden Books include “I Am a Bunny” from 1963 and “The Poky Little Puppy,” which was one of the original Golden Books published in 1942.

The Little Golden Book Biography series, which is a fairly recent edition to the collection, has profiled a handful of other artists, politicians and actors including Frida Kahlo, Martin Luther King Jr, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and animal-lover Betty White. “My Little Golden Book About Betty White” was released last September, three months before the actress’ death at the age of 99.

Will you be purchasing the new Lucille Ball Golden Book for your children or an “I Love Lucy” fan in your life?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.