War in Middle East intensifies as Trump vows US strikes on Iran will continue

At least four American soldiers have died as the war in the Middle East continues to intensify and Iran and its proxy forces launch retaliatory strikes against Israel and Arab states, while U.S. and Israeli strikes target sites in Iran.

At least 555 people have been killed in Iran so far. The U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait was hit, and at least three American fighter jets were accidentally shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses, U.S. military officials said. All six crew members ejected safely.

In an early morning Pentagon press briefing on Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said strikes will continue to combat what he described as Iran's "stubborn and self-evident nuclear pursuits."

"Iran was building powerful missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions," Hegseth said.

"The former regime had every chance to make a peaceful and sensible deal," he added. "But Tehran was not negotiating — they were stalling, buying time to reload their missile stockpiles and restart their nuclear ambitions. Their goal: hold us hostage, threatening to strike our forces."

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants also claimed responsibility for strikes on Israel, which responded with attacks that killed at least 31 people. In Israel, at least eight people were killed when an Iranian rocket struck a village in the central part of the country.

President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to press forward with military operations against Iran. In a video posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed sympathy for the families of the fallen and wounded soldiers but said the mission against Iran would continue to eliminate what he called a “bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons.”

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," he said. "We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen, and sadly, there will likely be more before it ends, that's the way it is. [There will] likely be more but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization."



The U.S. casualties are the first since the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday, which the White House said killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Pentagon has not disclosed where the service members were stationed, pending notification of families.

A senior Iranian official said the U.S. and Israel “crossed a red line and must pay the price” for Khamenei’s killing.

With Khamenei dead, a 66-year-old cleric has been selected to join a three-member council that will govern Iran until a new Supreme Leader is appointed. Trump said Sunday he has agreed to talk with potential new Iranian leadership but did not specify when.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Trump suggested the conflict could last another month, saying “it’s always been a four-week process.” For now, military operations in the region will continue.