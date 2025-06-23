Trump announces Israel and Iran have agreed to observe a ceasefire

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

President Trump shared a message on his Truth Social platform late Monday afternoon:

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!"

According to the message, Iran will commit to the ceasefire first. Israel will follow suit 12 hours later and then, once 24 hours have elapsed, the ceasefire will be considered in full effect.

As of Monday afternoon, neither Israel nor Iran have given official comment concerning the developments.

In an interview on Fox News shortly after the announcement, Vice President JD Vance congratulated President Trump for moving the agreement “across the finish line.”

The news comes hours after Iran launched retaliatory ballistic missile attacks on an American base in Qatar, in response to the U.S.' bombing of nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.

In the days leading up to that strike, Israel and Iran traded airstrikes and ballistic missile bombardment.

Israel, which launched the initial strikes of the war, initially targeted nuclear development sites in Iran, as well as military sites, missile launcher infrastructure and top military leadership and nuclear scientists.

Iran has fired hundreds of missiles and roughly a thousand drones at Israel. Most of the incoming fire has been intercepted by Israeli defense systems, but Israel says at least 24 people have been killed in the attacks.

At least 657 people have died in Iran as a result of Israeli strikes, according to estimates from one Iranian human rights group based in the U.S.

Initially, the U.S. contributed defensive asssistance to Israel, helping shoot down incoming missile fire from Iran. President Trump spent days weighing whether to commit U.S. forces to a strike against nuclear facilities in Iran.

On Saturday U.S. B-2 stealth bombers and other aircraft carried out overnight strikes on Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan nuclear sites.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.