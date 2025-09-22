More nations expected to recognize Palestinian state despite US-Israel objection

France and Saudi Arabia are convening world leaders at the United Nations in hopes of rallying support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Several countries are expected to join the growing list of nations that recognize a Palestinian state during the summit. Israel and the United States are boycotting the event.

On Sunday, the United Kingdom formally recognized the state of Palestine, saying the move aims to inject momentum into peace discussions and revive the possibility of a two-state solution.

“We must channel our efforts, united together in hope, behind the peaceful future that we want to see: the release of the hostages, an end to the violence, an end to the suffering and a shift back towards a two-state solution as the best hope for peace and security for all sides," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Israel condemned the decision, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it will reward terrorists. The U.S. has voiced similar criticism.

Britain denies that recognition will benefit Hamas and says no future Palestinian government should include the group. Officials also said the U.K. is considering fresh sanctions against Hamas members.

Australia, Canada and Portugal have also formally recognized a Palestinian state. Additional countries are expected to announce recognition at the U.N. on Monday.

