Israeli and Hamas officials set to discuss US peace plan for Gaza

Israeli and Hamas officials are set to hold indirect talks in an Egyptian resort Monday on a U.S. peace plan for Gaza.

The talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh will focus on the first stage of a ceasefire, including the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces as well as the release of hostages held by the militants in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention, according to a statement from Hamas.

IN RELATED NEWS | Israel prepares for Trump’s Gaza peace plan as Hamas signals partial acceptance

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to join the talks, Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram reported.

The latest push for peace comes after Hamas accepted some elements of the U.S. peace plan, a move welcomed by Trump. Israel has said it supported the new U.S. effort. Under the plan, Hamas would release the remaining 48 hostages — about 20 believed to be alive — within three days. It would give up power and disarm.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200 mostly civilians in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefire or other deals.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump unveils plan to end war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll in the war reached 67,160 on Monday. The ministry does not differentiate how many of those killed were civilians or combatants, but says women and children make up about half the dead. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and the U.N. and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.