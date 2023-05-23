Wilson out of the Indy 500 race after being injured in crash during Monday's practice

Monday's Indy 500 practice session saw the first incident of this month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It happened just past the midway point of the 2-hour session, when Stefan Wilson checked up behind traffic exiting turn one. Just behind him Katherine Legge was unable to get slowed down in time and ran into the back end of Wilson's car. That sent both drivers sliding up into the SAFER barrier on the south end of the Speedway.

Legge was able to get out of her car with assistance from the AMR Medical safety team. Wilson's extraction took a bit longer, as he was taken off on a stretcher. An ambulance took him to IU Health downtown for further evaluation.

In a statement on Monday evening Wilson's team gave an update:

"After being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further tests, it was disclosed that Wilson suffered a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae and will stay overnight at the hospital for further tests and observation. Based on this type of injury, Wilson will not be allowed to compete in this Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.

The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports team will have more information in due course"

As for Legge, she was the only woman to qualify for this year's race. Her first time back in the Indy 500 since 2013. She expressed disappointment for her Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team and crew, which had to go through the drama of Last Chance Qualifying on Sunday.

Both teams will be working hard over the next several days to get their cars back in shape for Carb Day practice on Friday. Legge qualified on the outside of row 10 in 30th. Wilson was slated to start 25th, on the inside of row 9.

Friday's final practice for the field of 33 drivers starts at 11am.