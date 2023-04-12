Wienermobile will host free weddings in Vegas for a few lucky couples

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting married next to a giant hotdog, Oscar Mayer wants to make your wishes come true. After attending everything from marriage proposals to proms and even working a short stint as an Airbnb, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is turning on the romance by hosting weddings in Vegas during the first-ever “Wienermobile of Love” event.

The limited-time Weinermobile “chapel” will park next to the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas from April 15-16 for couples seeking a truly unique celebration. The all-expenses-paid weddings also include a live “Wiener Whistle Quartet,” a wiener cake, photo opportunities and, of course, a “pun-filled ceremony” officiated by Oscar Mayer’s Hotdoggers.

Oscar Mayer

Interested couples can sign up at Oscar Mayer’s website through April 14 and will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis. If chosen, you will need to either already be in Las Vegas or get there quickly. You will also need to bring a marriage license to your designated 30-minute time slot, so make sure you have one before showing up to the venue.

Oscar Mayer said the Wienermobile of Love was inspired by the thousands of requests the company receives from couples wanting the iconic vehicle to be part of their important life moments, including proposals and weddings, and is intended to eliminate the stress of planning. Oscar Mayer hopes the Wienermobile of Love can help couples focus on the joy their big days should bring instead of managing the overwhelming details of a wedding and reception.

“Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses,” Ed Roland, senior manager brand communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, said in a press release.

Oscar Mayer

Would you love to get married alongside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.