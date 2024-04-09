What was that red spot at the bottom of the sun during the total solar eclipse?

During Monday afternoon's total solar eclipse, multiple things happened when the moon covered the sun, but what were they?

Before it turned dark, a phenomenon called the Baily's Beads effect occurred.

The Baily's Beads effect is a phenomenon where sunlight peaks through a valley on the surface of the moon.

During totality, a red burst could be seen at the bottom of the moon.

The red burst is a rare occurrence and is called a solar prominence.

A solar prominence is something that typically can't be seen with the naked eye, and we were only able to see it because the moon was blocking the sun.

The prominence is plasma that can be described as bursting out from the sun's surface.

The bursts are extremely rare and for it to be visible during totality was mother nature giving us a gift, meteorologist Trent Magill said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information after further reviewing the images provided.

