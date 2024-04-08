Live at 2 p.m.: Want to see the total solar eclipse but you're not in totality? Watch it here.

CINCINNATI — It's finally time for the 2024 total solar eclipse!

If you aren't in the path of totality, but still want to see the full show, you're in luck: WCPO 9 will have multiple ways to watch this once-in-a-generation event.

First, we'll start a livestream of our Eclipse Cam right here as the partial eclipse begins just after 1:45 p.m., keeping that camera on the sun until after totality, through 4 p.m. That can be seen in the video player below:

Tracking tornado warnings in the Tri-State

We'll also have a full 2-hour special with stories and live looks at watch parties across the Tri-State. That begins at 2 p.m. You can watch that at the bottom of this story.

In the meantime, get yourself prepared for the eclipse!

The partial solar eclipse begins around 1:51 p.m. EDT. Most of our "maximum" times align around 3:08-3:10 p.m. and then a partial eclipse continues through 4:24 p.m.

If you want to view the total solar eclipse and get the full effect of the darkening sky, you want to be in the path to "totality".

Below is a list of how long many of our communities will be in totality. Below the list, there is an interactive map you can click around towns to see how long each will be in the eclipse.



Connersville: 3 minutes 45 seconds

Laurel: 3 minutes 33 seconds

Liberty: 3 minutes 32 seconds

West College Corner: 3 minutes 13 seconds

Brookville: 3 minutes 4 seconds

Batesville: 3 minutes 3 seconds

Oxford: 2 minutes 54 seconds

Osgood: 2 minutes 30 seconds

Versailles: 2 minutes 1 seconds

Trenton: 1 minute 57 seconds

Hamilton: 1 minute 42 seconds

Springboro: 1 minute 40 seconds

Manchester: 1 minute 37 seconds

Harrison: 1 minute 31 seconds

Bright: 1 minute 30 seconds

Sparta: 1 minute 22 seconds

Ross: 1 minute 19 seconds

Fairfield: 1 minute 14 seconds

Hidden Valley: 25 seconds

Watch live at 2 p.m. - WCPO 9 special coverage of the total solar eclipse: