Live at 2 p.m.: Want to see the total solar eclipse but you're not in totality? Watch it here.

CINCINNATI — It's finally time for the 2024 total solar eclipse!
If you aren't in the path of totality, but still want to see the full show, you're in luck: WCPO 9 will have multiple ways to watch this once-in-a-generation event.
First, we'll start a livestream of our Eclipse Cam right here as the partial eclipse begins just after 1:45 p.m., keeping that camera on the sun until after totality, through 4 p.m. That can be seen in the video player below:
We'll also have a full 2-hour special with stories and live looks at watch parties across the Tri-State. That begins at 2 p.m. You can watch that at the bottom of this story.
In the meantime, get yourself prepared for the eclipse!
The partial solar eclipse begins around 1:51 p.m. EDT. Most of our "maximum" times align around 3:08-3:10 p.m. and then a partial eclipse continues through 4:24 p.m.
If you want to view the total solar eclipse and get the full effect of the darkening sky, you want to be in the path to "totality".
Below is a list of how long many of our communities will be in totality. Below the list, there is an interactive map you can click around towns to see how long each will be in the eclipse.
- Connersville: 3 minutes 45 seconds
- Laurel: 3 minutes 33 seconds
- Liberty: 3 minutes 32 seconds
- West College Corner: 3 minutes 13 seconds
- Brookville: 3 minutes 4 seconds
- Batesville: 3 minutes 3 seconds
- Oxford: 2 minutes 54 seconds
- Osgood: 2 minutes 30 seconds
- Versailles: 2 minutes 1 seconds
- Trenton: 1 minute 57 seconds
- Hamilton: 1 minute 42 seconds
- Springboro: 1 minute 40 seconds
- Manchester: 1 minute 37 seconds
- Harrison: 1 minute 31 seconds
- Bright: 1 minute 30 seconds
- Sparta: 1 minute 22 seconds
- Ross: 1 minute 19 seconds
- Fairfield: 1 minute 14 seconds
- Hidden Valley: 25 seconds
Watch live at 2 p.m. - WCPO 9 special coverage of the total solar eclipse: