Weighted blanket with rave reviews is $10 off right now

If you’ve considered purchasing a weighted blanket to help you sleep or relax, one top-rated weighted blanket on Amazon is currently on sale for $10 off the regular price.

TheYnM weighted blanket is regularly priced at $49.80, but you can get it for $39.80 for a limited time by applying a $10 coupon at checkout. While there are multiple colors and sizes and some also have a coupon attached, the 48-by-72-inch, 15-pound blanket in dark gray has the lowest price point. Make sure you’re selecting the correct blanket when placing your order.

Made of cotton, the blanket is designed to act as a calming sensory tool for adults and children to decompress from the day, relax or sleep. The weighted blanket is built to contour to the shape of your body and has more glass beads than fiber fill, so it also offers temperature control and should be quite cooling. The blanket is sewn with small squares that keep glass beads inside and weight evenly distributed.

When choosing the best weighted blanket for you or your child, or as a gift, you should make sure it is about 10% of the body weight of the person who will be using it, then add one pound. If you want a different size or color and don’t mind paying a bit more, this version comes in 15 sizes and more than 30 colors from pink to green and patterns like stripes and even animal prints.

With more than 42,800 reviews so far, the weighted blanket has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars; about 78% of customers give it a full 5 stars. Customers say the weight is evenly distributed and the blanket is good quality. Plus, it helps them sleep and prevents them from tossing and turning at night.

One customer who gave the seven-layer blanket a full 5 stars says it is “the best purchase I have ever made.” Along with helping them sleep, it apparently also helps control restless legs syndrome.

“This product is not advertised for RLS but it absolutely should be! I have had my blanket for three days and I have been basically sleeping in a coma-like state!!! It is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life,” DeAnn Barksdale wrote. “And the comforting weight on my legs and body just eases those RLS symptoms and drifts me off to a sound sleep!!! It is so hard to describe the feeling of peace and comfort the minute you lay it on your body.”

Another 5-star review says the blanket is “like gentle compression socks for your body.”

“I find the blanket ridiculously relaxing,” user Marie wrote. “I wake up a lot, and this helped me sleep through the night.”

This blanket comes in multiple sizes and colors, so you really don’t have to shop longer. But, if you’re looking for something different, there are a handful of other weighted blankets on Amazon.

For example, this Ourea Cooling Weighted Blanket currently comes in four different sizes and 8-, 15- or 20-pound weights. Currently, you can save 10% on the 60-by-80-inch, 20-pound blanket, which will take the price to $51.29. You can also get the 47-by-72-inch, 15-pound blanket for $10 off with a coupon, making it a $35.99 purchase.

The blanket can be used on its own or with a duvet cover and has a seven-layer design that keeps the beads inside in place while also making the blanket breathable. The glass beads inside the blanket are chosen by their smell, size and weight, according to the company,

