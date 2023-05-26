Your Memorial Day weekend forecast

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here and we've got your latest forecast!

Friday is an easy day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We'll warm to 76 this afternoon with a northeast wind at 5 to10 mph.

The sky stays mostly clear tonight and we'll cool to 51 degrees.

You'll notice a few more clouds coming back into the sky on Saturday. This is due to moisture building from the southeast and this will come into play more on Sunday as a rain chance. But for Saturday, it's a partly cloudy day with highs around 77 degrees.

Sunday is the first day this weekend that we'll see a rain chance. An area of low pressure sliding up the east coast is going to send more clouds our way, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be a little lower due to clouds with highs around 73. This same system will produce isolated showers on Sunday, with the best chance down to the southeast.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday rain chance



Monday turns warmer with highs rising to the low 80s for Memorial Day. The sky will be partly cloudy and a slight rain chance of 20% or less cannot be ruled out locally. The same system sliding up the east coast is barely moving so the influence locally remains.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 51

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 56

