Your Labor Day Weekend Forecast

We are in for a gorgeous Friday forecast! Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s to start the day under a clear sky. Clouds will start moving into the Tri-State during the day, turning the sky partly to mostly cloudy with time. Temperatures warm to 80 this afternoon and humidity remains low.

The weekend starts dry on Saturday morning but with a cold front heading our way, rain will return. Scattered showers will begin early Saturday afternoon to the west and push east across the Tri-State. This means your outdoor plans could be pushed inside for a bit as spotty rain is possible from 2 p.m to sunset. Severe weather is unlikely and even rumbles of thunder will be hard to come by.

Scattered showers continue Saturday night with the front moving through and then Sunday stays mostly cloudy. It's possible that light rain could linger during the day Sunday as the front stalls in northern Kentucky. Sunday's high ends up at 78.

Monday, Labor Day, it probably one of the best weather days of the weekend! Temperatures will be warmer in the low 80s and the sky will be mostly sunny.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain possible

High: 78

