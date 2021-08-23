Work week starts out hot and muggy

A couple of areas this morning are starting out with patchy fog. We're off to a muggy start with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s but feeling like we're in the mid to upper 90s.

The main theme this week is the heat. Tuesday will also have heat index values into the mid to upper 90s. It gets hotter throughout the week. By Wednesday it will feel like the upper 90s to 100s. That continues for Thursday and Friday.

There are small chances for a shower for the next couple of days. The biggest chance of rain happens on Thursday and Friday. We can expect these in the afternoon as we heat up throughout those days.

MONDAY

Sunny and hot

Humidity going up

High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Feels like mid to upper 90s

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Hot and humid

Partly cloudy

Low: 72

