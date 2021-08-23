Watch
Work week starts out hot and muggy

Feeling close to 100
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 3:55 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 04:58:33-04

A couple of areas this morning are starting out with patchy fog. We're off to a muggy start with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s but feeling like we're in the mid to upper 90s.

The main theme this week is the heat. Tuesday will also have heat index values into the mid to upper 90s. It gets hotter throughout the week. By Wednesday it will feel like the upper 90s to 100s. That continues for Thursday and Friday.

There are small chances for a shower for the next couple of days. The biggest chance of rain happens on Thursday and Friday. We can expect these in the afternoon as we heat up throughout those days.

MONDAY
Sunny and hot
Humidity going up
High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Muggy
Low: 69

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Feels like mid to upper 90s
High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT
Hot and humid
Partly cloudy
Low: 72

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
