9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: Slick roads continue

The 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day continues as snowy roads as still an issue in the Tri-State. Thankfully, most of our interstate are in good shape, but you will find snow as you exit the interstate and get onto the side streets.

The winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been canceled early.

The majority of our accumulating snow is done as of 4 a.m. but I'm still seeing a few light snow showers out to the west. Those will move through this morning, giving a dusting to some of our Indiana towns. As it passes through the remainder of the area, it won't add to our existing snow totals.

Speaking of snow totals, we saw amounts ranging from 1" in Hebron to 2.5" in Georgetown to a whopping 7.5" in Maysville!

The rest of our Monday forecast will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures warm to the freezing mark.

Temperatures dip to the low 20s tonight under a partly cloudy sky, so any lingering snow on rural roads and side streets will remain there.

Tuesday brings a milder forecast as temperatures rise into the low 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Flurries

Slick roads

Low: 24

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 32

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Not as cold

Mostly cloudy

Low: 35

==========

