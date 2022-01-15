Winter Storms Warnings for the Tri-State

WINTER STORM WARNING for MASON & ADAMS counties starting Sunday at noon until 7 a.m. Monday. Expect accumulations around 3-5 inches.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for ROBERTSON, BRACKEN, BROWN, & HIGHLAND counties starting Sunday at noon until 7 a.m. Monday. Expect slick conditions as freezing rain is possible along with snow.

WHEN: Sunday afternoon is when rain starts moving in from the southeast to the rest of the Tri-State. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the low 40s until the evening hours. By 5-6 p.m. most of our temperatures will drop to the mid to low 30s. This is when most of the freezing rain and sleet will change over to snow.

IMPACTS: Slick roadways are possible once rain starts. Expect snow accumulations 3-5 inches in the southeast counties. Areas of Northern Kentucky into surrounding areas of Cincinnati will see accumulations 1-3 inches possible. To the northeast of those areas, totals get lower.

Sunday will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day into Monday morning. We are expected snow to arrive for our Sunday afternoon into early parts of Monday. Sleet and freezing rain are expected, but are not going to make a huge impact on our overall totals.

After the snow moves out Monday, expect a slight warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. This is also when we'll see another chance for rain. This does not look like a large event. Temperatures will then fall again halfway through the week to some upper 20s to low 30s, staying dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 20

SUNDAY

9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY

Rain/snow mix

High: 37

SUNDAY NIGHT

Snow showers continues

Accumulation likely

Low: 24

MONDAY

AM snow showers

Cold

High: 32

==========

