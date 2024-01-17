Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Wind chills are around -10.
The sky will be sunny today and temperatures will improve this afternoon to the upper 20s. But with our southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, it's going to feel like 15 degrees at the warmest.
Clouds are rolling in tonight as moisture starts to the build. This helps our temperatures and we'll only cool to 21 degrees.
Snow is the story for Thursday and Friday. We should end up with 2 to 3 inches of snow in total but since it comes over two days, it's a slow process. But there will be times where snow covers the roads and slick spots lead to travel issues.
Snow should start in the late morning hours and come down as scattered snow showers on Thursday. Temperatures will warm to around 30. In all, we should get around 1" of snow tomorrow and yes, you could see snow covering untreated roads at time.
More scattered snow showers pass through the Tri-State on Friday as winds wrap in behind the low pressure system. Temperatures will be colder in the low 20s. An additional 1-1.5" of snow is possible.
MORNING RUSH
Bitterly cold and clear
Feels like -10
Low: 8
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Very cold
High: 28
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Not as cold
Low: 21
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Light afternoon snow
High: 30
THURSDAY NIGHT
Light snow
Cloudy and cold
Low: 19
