Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Wind chills are around -10.

WCPO Wind Chill Advisory



The sky will be sunny today and temperatures will improve this afternoon to the upper 20s. But with our southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, it's going to feel like 15 degrees at the warmest.

Clouds are rolling in tonight as moisture starts to the build. This helps our temperatures and we'll only cool to 21 degrees.

Snow is the story for Thursday and Friday. We should end up with 2 to 3 inches of snow in total but since it comes over two days, it's a slow process. But there will be times where snow covers the roads and slick spots lead to travel issues.

Snow should start in the late morning hours and come down as scattered snow showers on Thursday. Temperatures will warm to around 30. In all, we should get around 1" of snow tomorrow and yes, you could see snow covering untreated roads at time.

More scattered snow showers pass through the Tri-State on Friday as winds wrap in behind the low pressure system. Temperatures will be colder in the low 20s. An additional 1-1.5" of snow is possible.

WCPO Snow for Thursday and Friday



MORNING RUSH

Bitterly cold and clear

Feels like -10

Low: 8

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Very cold

High: 28

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as cold

Low: 21

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light afternoon snow

High: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light snow

Cloudy and cold

Low: 19

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========