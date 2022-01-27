Will we see snow later today?

Here we are again, starting the day with very cold air! Wind chills will not be as bad as what we saw Wednesday morning but it's still going to feel like 0 to 5 degrees outside.

The sky is mostly clear at sunrise but this glimpse of sunshine will be short-lived. Clouds are moving in quickly today on a breezy southwest wind. This same wind also bumps temperatures into the mid 30s.

An arctic cold front will move through the Ohio Valley later today. We've been watching this system for several days in regards to snowfall and the last 24 hours have been telling. This front will bring little to no snow. At this point, it looks like we'll see flurries later this afternoon and overnight with a few locations getting a dusting of snowfall. But I do not anticipate any big travel issues going into Friday morning's commute.

Jennifer Ketchmark Afternoon Flurries



Friday's forecast starts with a low of 24 and we'll have a hard time warming during the day as the northwest wind picks up at 10 to 15 mph. Our high hits 28 but it will feel more like the mid teens.

Cold air is again the focus on Saturday with a low of 10 that morning and only a high of 26. We'll at least see plenty of sunshine.

And Sunday looks quiet with a milder high of 39 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cold again

Low: 11

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon flurries

High: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy sky

Flurries

Low: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Colder

High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Colder again

Low: 10

