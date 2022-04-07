Wil we see snow in the days ahead?

It feels like we are still trying to secure the start of Spring as we once again talk about a cool down and the potential for snowfall in the forecast.

Thursday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low 40s. Clouds will move in during the day, getting us back to a mostly cloudy for this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. This is nearly 10 degrees below normal for the time of year. Also, we'll see a quick rain chance popping in later this afternoon and this evening. I wouldn't expect to see much precipitation as this should be light and spotty at best for a few hours before ending.

Colder air is guaranteed to roll in tonight and dominate the forecast for Friday and Saturday. With precipitation chances both day, we have to look at when snow could realistically mix in with rainfall.

Friday's forecast starts at 38 and only warms to 47. Currently, it looks like the main precipitation type we'll see that day is just liquid. While a wet snowflake is possible, it would be a low chance.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Spotty Rain



Saturday is where we could see a better chance for a few snow showers in the morning hours and early afternoon timeframe. Temperatures are similar on Saturday starting at 34 and only warming to 45. The difference on Saturday is the freezing level in the atmosphere. With it being lower and deeper, it gives us the better potential for snow. Here's the good news, it won't stick, it won't accumulate and it won't be an issue.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday snow chance



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 42

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated evening rain chance

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Cloudy, cooling

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Spotty showers

High: 47

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain mixes with snow

Cloudy and chilly

Low: 34

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts