Who's ready for some heat?

It's a beautiful start to our Monday morning with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 50s.

We are going to warm a bit more quickly today thanks to a southwest breeze. This pushes our high to 83 by 4 p.m. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 70s, so this is certainly above the normal levels in late September.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and that holds the temperature up a few degrees, bottoming out at 63.

Tuesday is another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to low 80s. Dew points also rise a little tomorrow, so you'll notice that it's a little stick outside.

So when does the heat break? We'll slowly cool into the low 80s by Thursday and dip back into the upper 70s by Friday. It's the weekend forecast that gets us back into the mid 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 58

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm again

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 59

