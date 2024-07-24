When we'll see the best storm chances Wednesday and Thursday

Our stretch of "normal" July weather continues today. There are only two issues to worry about in the forecast:



Patchy river fog Isolated storms

Patchy fog will be possible around sunrise in our river valleys but like we saw yesterday, it's not a huge issue. The sky will be partly cloudy for most of the day with temperatures rising to the mid 80s. It's after 3 p.m. that isolated showers and storms develop and slowly move across the Tri-State. Like the last few days, this is not a widespread or guaranteed rain chance.

An upper level system will slowly slide south tonight and into Thursday's forecast, bringing in more spotty rain chances. There's a slight chance for rain Thursday morning and more spotty activity will be possible in the early afternoon as the front passes. But it's another rain chance that could miss a lot of towns and not yield a ton of rain. The high rises to 84.

Temperatures stay seasonal on Friday with a high of 85 but humidity will be lower. Dew points drop to the low 60s, making it feel a bit more comfortable outside, especially in the morning hours. Saturday will be similar but just a touch warmer with a high of 88.

We've been watching Sunday for the chance of showers and storms and we are seeing more model agreement that storms will be possible to end the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy river fog

Partly cloudy

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers and storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers continue

Partly cloudy

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Spotty rain chance

Partly cloudy

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Turning mostly clear

Dry

Low: 65

