When we'll see the best chance for storms on Monday

Showers and storms are moving through the area early in the morning and the best chance for rain will continue through 9 a.m. and this activity slowly moves to the east. Severe weather is not in the cards but there are a few lightning strikes from time to time.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s and warm to 83 this afternoon. While rain chances are highest this morning, the afternoon will play out differently. We'll see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and storms will redevelop in the peak heat of the afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Any new storm activity that returns will fade at sunset.

Tonight's forecast is dry, partly cloudy and mild with a low of 66 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast brings another chance for showers and storms but it's only a 30% chance. This means a lot of the day will be dry with only isolated showers passing at times. The best window of opportunity for rain tomorrow is from 3 to 10 p.m. We'll see a high of 84.

The same can be said of Wednesday's forecast, so if you are wanting to get in an outdoor activity, the morning is your best shot to avoid storms.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 68

MONDAY

Morning showers and storms

Isolated storms the rest of the day

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated showers and storms

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========