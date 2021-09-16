When we'll see more sunshine today

Keep an eye out for fog developing this morning, especially if you saw rain on Wednesday. If you aren't looking at fog, the sky will be partly cloudy with lows around 63.

Clouds will increase a bit after sunrise, giving us a mostly cloudy sky until the noon hour. Then clouds will slowly decrease, revealing more sun later this afternoon. Temperatures rise to 81 which is very close to "normal" for mid September.

Temperatures are still expected to rise into the mid 80s for Friday and the weekend ahead. While humidity levels aren't oppressive in this stretch, it will be noticeable enough to make it feel sticky outside. Saturday we even see a heat index of 88. But with so many outdoor events going on, the main question is: Will it rain?

Friday night football should be dry with kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday is a mostly dry day as well with a partly cloudy sky. But in the heat of the afternoon, a brief pop up shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be around 85. Sunday has a lower rain chance with a mostly sunny sky but it's still going to be sticky outside.

The other common inquiry I'm getting is about the heat and when it ends. It looks like a frontal system next week Tuesday night will bring in some slightly cooler air. This should give us seasonal highs in the upper 70s for the end of the week with cooler nights as well.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Partly cloudy

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy morning

Turning mostly sunny late in the afternoon

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 65

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts