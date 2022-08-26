When we could see isolated showers Friday

Our Friday morning forecast starts with more cloud cover and this also means it's warmer outside. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.

A weak cold front will move through the Ohio Valley today and this will keep around more clouds and it's going to bring in spotty showers and isolated storms for a few hours. The area that has the best chance to see rain today is near I-71 and to the east. But even there, I can't guarantee rain in every single town or county.

Isolated showers will pop around 1 p.m. along the I-71 corridor and slowly move to the east. Between 2 to 5 p.m., we'll see the most rain activity on the radar with spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder. That's when we hit our high of 85 today. Then, showers fade as we get closer to 7-8 p.m. before completely ending. This should mean that Friday night football games are dry.

Jennifer Ketchmark Isolated Afternoon Showers



The weekend forecast is pretty simple and the takeaway is: hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Saturday with sticky conditions. Sunday the high rises to 90 with a heat index of 93. Both days will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry.

The next best chance for rain is on Monday and Tuesday next week as our next area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly to partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and muggy

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Sticky

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 90

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========