When showers move in Thursday

Our Thursday forecast starts dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are again chilly with lows around the freezing mark. Clouds will increase during the day as we warm to around 53 degrees. It's after 5 p.m. that spotty showers will move into the area and continue through the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected.

WCPO Thursday evening rainfall



Friday starts with an overcast sky and a low of 39 degrees. A secondary front will come through Friday afternoon and this could produce some light rain activity. But it shouldn't be much precipitation or last too long. Temperatures warm to 47 tomorrow. As we cool Friday evening, it isn't out of the question to see a few snowflakes mixing in with any lingering light rain. But again, there won't be much on the radar.

Saturday's forecast is quiet and chilly. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky to start the weekend with a high of only 42 degrees.

Sunday's outlook is where things get interesting. An area of low pressure will be sliding south of us but the precipitation shield will extend into the Ohio Valley. Since we are on the cooler side of the system, we have the chance to see a wintry mix, potentially even some accumulating snowfall.

With this system being several days out, there isn't a ton of agreement in the weather models regarding the exact track of this low. But at this point, I think the system should at least bring a wintry mix to our area, with better chances for snow in our more northern locations. Farther south into Kentucky, the higher chance currently is rain for you. But all this depends on that low track and a few degrees of temperature difference. This would be a system that impacts the daylight hours of Sunday.

WCPO Sunday snow chance



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Evening showers

High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty, light rain

Overcast

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 47

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Flurries possible

Low: 29

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========