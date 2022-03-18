When rain begins today

Rain is back today and with it the chance for a few strong to severe storms later this afternoon. Here's a look at when it all begins so you can plan your day!

Friday morning starts with increasing clouds and lows in the low 50s. We should stay dry for much of the morning before spotty showers move in closer to the noon hour.

Jennifer Ketchmark Midday rain chance Friday



Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening storm chance



Scattered showers and storms then develop for the afternoon and evening hours. This is where we could see a few rain cells with heavier precipitation and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the "marginal risk" of severe weather over our area to cover the damaging wind threat with the afternoon/evening storms. But I wouldn't say this guarantees severe weather. This is a low end threat/chance.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday SPC outlook



Spotty, lighter rain continues overnight as cool air starts to move into the Ohio Valley. We'll see a low of 47 tonight.

The temperature will have a hard to increasing on Saturday due to cloud cover, a few showers and a few airmass moving into the Ohio Valley. The morning starts with a temperature near 52, then we cool to 48 by noon to then cool more to 46 by 4 p.m. There's only a slight rain chance during the day on Saturday. But we will see spotty showers re-developing Saturday evening and night.

Sunday's forecast starts cool with a low of 39 and warms nicely in the low 60s. The sky will be mostly sunny for a pleasant end to the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon rain and storms

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty light rain

Overcast

Low: 47

SATURDAY

Overcast, isolated showers

Slowly cooling temperatures

High: 53

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Cooler

Low: 39

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 62

==========

