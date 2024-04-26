What drive time will be impacted by rain today

The warm up is officially underway!

The sky is mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the mid to low 40s. A warm front will lift through the Ohio Valley during the day, increasing clouds and ushering in warmer air. We'll top out at 71 this afternoon. Rain will also ride along the warm front, but it doesn't impact our area until later this afternoon. It looks like rain will being around 3-4 p.m. to the west and pass east across our area through 9 p.m. Severe weather is not expected.

A slight chance for rain continues overnight but warm air just becomes the most noticeable thing. We'll only cool to 60 tonight!

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, warm and windy. We'll warm to 80 degrees. There's technically a small rain chance during the day but any rain we get will be isolated and short lived. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Sunday is another warm and breezy forecast. We'll warm up to 82 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. The wind is again from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

The next best chance for rain and potentially a few stronger storms will be later on Monday. But warm air isn't going anywhere anytime soon!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Clouds build

Showers after 4 p.m.

High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Cloudy and warm

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance, windy

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 82

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========