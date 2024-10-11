Weekend warm up, followed by big cool down

Waking up this morning, it is some of the coldest air we have dealt with in a while. There will be several suburbs that are in the upper 30s. Despite the cold start, we end up warmer this afternoon than we have the last few days. We will top out around 75 with sunny skies.

Another clear night could mean seeing the northern lights for the second night in a row! We got some amazing pictures overnight so if you're out of the city lights, look north and maybe you'll get lucky!

We stay warm for the whole weekend as we will push to the upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. We do have a chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday but shouldn't be much of an issue.

The big talker is what happens next week. We will see a huge drop in temperatures from Sunday to Monday that lasts for several days. We have the potential early in the week to see afternoons stay in the 50s which would be more than 15° below average. As of right now it’s not looking like any rain chances for next week.

THIS MORNING

Clear sky

Cold

Low: 41

TODAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 76

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 78

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

