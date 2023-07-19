Torrential rainfall causes heavy flooding in parts of Tri-State

Share Facebook

Torrential rainfall caused heavy flooding in parts of the Tri-State Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scott Spille

Some areas including Bethel, Georgetown, West Union and Edgewood saw up to 4" of rain in about two hours. Scott Spille

Viewer Scott Spille sent us pictures from his neighbor's home in Edgewood, Kentucky. Scott Spille

A lot of water seeped into the basement and likely caused a lot of damage. Scott Spille

If you have any pictures or video's from Tuesday and Wednesday's flooding or storm damage, you can send them to us! Scott Spille

