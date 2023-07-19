Torrential rainfall causes heavy flooding in parts of Tri-State
Some parts of our region saw up to 4" of rainfall during Tuesday evening's storms.
Torrential rainfall caused heavy flooding in parts of the Tri-State Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.Photo by: Scott Spille Some areas including Bethel, Georgetown, West Union and Edgewood saw up to 4" of rain in about two hours.Photo by: Scott Spille Viewer Scott Spille sent us pictures from his neighbor's home in Edgewood, Kentucky.Photo by: Scott Spille A lot of water seeped into the basement and likely caused a lot of damage.Photo by: Scott Spille If you have any pictures or video's from Tuesday and Wednesday's flooding or storm damage, you can send them to us!Photo by: Scott Spille