PHOTOS: Flooding impacts roadways, areas throughout the Tri-State
Steady rain for days throughout the Tri-State has caused flooding in several areas. All major rivers, including the Ohio River, are expected to flood, with several reaching a 'Moderate' flood stage.
Near Harvest Community Church in Falmouth, Ky.Photo by: Alex Null/WCPO Falmouth, Kentucky.Photo by: Blake Sheely/WCPO Drew's on the River in Cincinnati's Riverside neighborhood.Photo by: Kim Vandeweg/WCPO Connersville, Indiana.Photo by: Provided by Kellie Jean Lucas The Licking River RV Campground in Falmouth, Ky.Photo by: Alex Null/WCPO Mt. Orab, OhioPhoto by: Provided by Richael Wieland Thornhill Dragstrip in Morning View, Ky.Photo by: Provided by Ronald Mahan Harbour Towne Yacht Club off Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati's California neighborhood.Photo by: Marlena Lang/WCPO Front Street in Ripley, OhioPhoto by: Provided by Karla Walters Perry Park, Ky.Photo by: Provided by DeeAnna Aubrey Wolfe Walcott Covered Bridge over Locust Creek in Bracken CountyPhoto by: Provided by Fred Sticklen Anderson Ferry in Cincinnati's Riverside neighborhood.Photo by: Kim Vandeweg/WCPO