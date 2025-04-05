Watch Now
PHOTOS: Flooding impacts roadways, areas throughout the Tri-State

Steady rain for days throughout the Tri-State has caused flooding in several areas. All major rivers, including the Ohio River, are expected to flood, with several reaching a 'Moderate' flood stage.

Falmouth KY Flooding 4/5/25 Near Harvest Community Church in Falmouth, Ky.Photo by: Alex Null/WCPO Falmouth KY Flooding 4/5/25 Falmouth, Kentucky.Photo by: Blake Sheely/WCPO 20250405_172319.jpg Drew's on the River in Cincinnati's Riverside neighborhood.Photo by: Kim Vandeweg/WCPO Connersville Indiana Flooding 4/5/25 Connersville, Indiana.Photo by: Provided by Kellie Jean Lucas Falmouth KY Flooding 4/5/25 The Licking River RV Campground in Falmouth, Ky.Photo by: Alex Null/WCPO Mt Orab OH Flooding 4/5/25 Mt. Orab, OhioPhoto by: Provided by Richael Wieland Thornhill Dragstrip Morning View KY Flooding 4/5/25 Thornhill Dragstrip in Morning View, Ky.Photo by: Provided by Ronald Mahan Harbour Towne Yacht Club California Ohio Flooding 4/5/25 Harbour Towne Yacht Club off Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati's California neighborhood.Photo by: Marlena Lang/WCPO Ripley OH Flooding 4/5/25 Front Street in Ripley, OhioPhoto by: Provided by Karla Walters Perry Park KY Flooding 4/5/25 Perry Park, Ky.Photo by: Provided by DeeAnna Aubrey Wolfe Walcott Covered Bridge Flooding 4/5/25 Walcott Covered Bridge over Locust Creek in Bracken CountyPhoto by: Provided by Fred Sticklen Anderson Ferry Flooding 4/5/25 Anderson Ferry in Cincinnati's Riverside neighborhood.Photo by: Kim Vandeweg/WCPO

Near Harvest Community Church in Falmouth, Ky.Alex Null/WCPO
Falmouth, Kentucky.Blake Sheely/WCPO
Drew's on the River in Cincinnati's Riverside neighborhood.Kim Vandeweg/WCPO
Connersville, Indiana.Provided by Kellie Jean Lucas
The Licking River RV Campground in Falmouth, Ky.Alex Null/WCPO
Mt. Orab, OhioProvided by Richael Wieland
Thornhill Dragstrip in Morning View, Ky.Provided by Ronald Mahan
Harbour Towne Yacht Club off Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati's California neighborhood.Marlena Lang/WCPO
Front Street in Ripley, OhioProvided by Karla Walters
Perry Park, Ky.Provided by DeeAnna Aubrey Wolfe
Walcott Covered Bridge over Locust Creek in Bracken CountyProvided by Fred Sticklen
Anderson Ferry in Cincinnati's Riverside neighborhood.Kim Vandeweg/WCPO
