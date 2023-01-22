PHOTOS: Several inches of snow blankets the Tri-State area
Multiple areas around the Tri-State have reported multiple inches of snow. Here's a look at the snow in various different parts of the Tri-State.
West Chester, OHPhoto by: Ted Wilson Montgomery, OHPhoto by: Nupur Dasgupta Alexandria, KYPhoto by: Lesa Myres West Chester, OHPhoto by: Ted Wilson Ross Township, OHPhoto by: Chuck Oaks Hidden Valley, INPhoto by: Chris Mcdonald North College Hill, OHPhoto by: Jeanine Boutiere West Chester, OHPhoto by: Ted Wilson Mason, OHPhoto by: Melanie Wright Evers Harrison, OHPhoto by: Michelle Walsh Mason, OHPhoto by: Meredith Robinson Burton St. Leon, INPhoto by: George M Clark Cheviot, OHPhoto by: John Schottelkotte Wilmington, OHPhoto by: Barbara Olson-Curtis