PHOTOS: Northern lights make an appearance in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky
A rare geomagnetic event is taking shape this weekend to produce auroras (northern lights) in a large portion of the United States including Cincinnati.
Milford, OhioPhoto by: Jacqui Philhower Felicity, OhioPhoto by: Dawn Stephens Loveland, OhioPhoto by: Kelli Heiert Cox Middletown, OhioPhoto by: Tony Hamilton New Richmond, OhioPhoto by: Jennifer Coomer Trenton, OhioPhoto by: Brittany Kirk Germantown, KentuckyPhoto by: Cynthia Woods Butler County, OhioPhoto by: Carrie Sandlin Morrow, OhioPhoto by: Ingrid Britt Morrow, OhioPhoto by: Ingrid Britt Sardinia, OhioPhoto by: Ashleigh Yockey-Ashbaugh Hebron, KentuckyPhoto by: Rhea Wickelhaus