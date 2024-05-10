Watch Now
PHOTOS: Northern lights make an appearance in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky

A rare geomagnetic event is taking shape this weekend to produce auroras (northern lights) in a large portion of the United States including Cincinnati.

Jacqui Philhower milford Milford, OhioPhoto by: Jacqui Philhower dawn_stephens_felicity Felicity, OhioPhoto by: Dawn Stephens Kelli Heiert Cox loveland Loveland, OhioPhoto by: Kelli Heiert Cox tony hamilton middletown Middletown, OhioPhoto by: Tony Hamilton jennifer coomer new richmond New Richmond, OhioPhoto by: Jennifer Coomer brittany_kirk_trenton.jpg Trenton, OhioPhoto by: Brittany Kirk cynthia_woods_germantown_ky.jpg Germantown, KentuckyPhoto by: Cynthia Woods Carrie Sandlin butler county.jpg Butler County, OhioPhoto by: Carrie Sandlin Ingrid Britt morrow Morrow, OhioPhoto by: Ingrid Britt Ingrid Britt morrow Morrow, OhioPhoto by: Ingrid Britt Ashleigh Yockey-Ashbaugh sardinia.jpg Sardinia, OhioPhoto by: Ashleigh Yockey-Ashbaugh Rhea Wickelhaus boone county.jpg Hebron, KentuckyPhoto by: Rhea Wickelhaus

