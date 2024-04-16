Watch Now
Ohio leads the nations in tornadoes in 2024

The number of tornadoes across the country are way below normal, but Ohio is trying to buck the trend.
tornadoes.jpg
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:28:20-04

New numbers are in, and Ohio is leading the pack.

Unfortunately, it's not a race we want to win.

We're talking about tornadoes.

EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes, to be specific.

The numbers for the nation are way below normal, but Ohio is trying to buck the trend.

We're leading the country with 38 tornadoes.

There was a day in March when Ohio had eight tornadoes.

We only average four by this time of year.

Thankfully, deaths are down nationally, and the number of EF-2 or higher tornadoes is way down.

