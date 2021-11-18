Watch
Weather forecast Thanksgiving week: Everything you need to know

Cooler and quiet
Larry Crowe/AP
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)
Don't Wash Turkey
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 14:30:10-05

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week weather will be COLD, but seasonal.

On Sunday, we'll see rain move through the Tri-State and behind that will be a blast of cold air. You'll feel that difference as we go from the 50s Sunday, to highs barely reaching 40 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

That cold trend will continue throughout Thanksgiving week.

Wednesday has a slight chance for a shower in the Tri-State with a high of 46 degrees. Thanksgiving Day will stay rain-free with a high of 47. Friday also stays dry with a high of 46 degrees.

The average temperatures for Thanksgivings in our area is 48 degrees. We'll be pretty close throughout the holiday week. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Heads up for folks who are doing the Thanksgiving Day Race: You'll need the warmer race gear on.

Thanksgiving graphic

FUN THANKSGIVING WEATHER FACTS:
- Warmest: 71 degrees in 1896
- Coldest: 17 degrees in 1930
- Snowiest: 2.1 inches in 1938
- Rainiest: 2.62 inches in 2010

Happy Thanksgiving!

