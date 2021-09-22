Weather Alert Day - More rain, breezy winds and falling temps

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day because the weather will have an impact on your day, especially if you have things to do outside. There is not a risk of severe weather.

Rain has fallen in the overnight hours and we'll continue to see showers developing across the area for the morning drive. Temperatures are slowly cooling to the low 60s by 8 a.m. Travel could be slow going due to rain, so get moving!

Widespread rain will continue this afternoon but the intensity of rain should start to decrease. But it's going to be a less than desirable afternoon. Temperatures will cool with each passing hour, pushing us into the mid to low 50s by the evening rush. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Showers will continue tonight as we cool to 48 for Thursday morning. When rain ends, we could see rainfall totals ranging from 0.25" in our eastern locations up to 2.0" in our Indiana counties.



The heaviest rain should fall in our Indiana counties today. That's where we could see up to 2" of rain and then amounts decrease as you head east. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/sBd9pZW3jk — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) September 22, 2021

Thursday brings about another chilly day with highs in the mid to low 60s. But at least it won't rain! The sky turns partly cloudy with a west wind at 10 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Heavy at times

8 a.m.: 61

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely

Falling temps

4 p.m.: 54

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light rain continues

Cloudy, cooler

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Slight morning rain chance

Turning partly cloudy

High; 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 47

