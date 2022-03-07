Watch
Weather Alert Day: Line of storms moving into the Tri-State now

Heavy rain also a concern with early morning storms
4 a.m. National Radar Update
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 3:19 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 03:56:30-05

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. A line of thunderstorms will pass through the Tri-State and the strongest storms should be focused between now and 9 a.m. After that, storm intensity will drop down not to mention storm coverage. But also of concern this morning is heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

The most pressing issue right now is storm placement and timing. You can see a long line of thunderstorms out to the west and this will move in between 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Storms by 6 a.m.
Storms by 8 a.m.
We are also under an areal flood watch this morning due to the heavy rain concerns with this system. Mill Creek at Evendale is already under a flood warning. I would expect that the Great Miami and Little Miami River will also rise quickly as this line of rain passes this morning.

Areal Flood Watch Monday
As for severe weather concerns, that ends around 9 a.m. The SPC still has our area in a "slight risk" of severe weather through that time. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern with any severe storms that do develop.

SPC Early Morning Outlook
And of course, there is more to today's forecast! Temperatures will fall throughout the day. We are starting in the low 60s and will cool to 55 by noon and then to 45 by 5 p.m. The sky will be overcast this afternoon but dry for evening travel.

MORNING RUSH
Showers and storms likely
Warm
8 a.m.: 60

MONDAY
Early storms
Isolated afternoon rain, falling temps
4 p.m.: 45

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 32

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 33

