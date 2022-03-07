Weather Alert Day: Line of storms moving into the Tri-State now

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. A line of thunderstorms will pass through the Tri-State and the strongest storms should be focused between now and 9 a.m. After that, storm intensity will drop down not to mention storm coverage. But also of concern this morning is heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

The most pressing issue right now is storm placement and timing. You can see a long line of thunderstorms out to the west and this will move in between 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Storms by 6 a.m.



Jennifer Ketchmark Storms by 8 a.m.



We are also under an areal flood watch this morning due to the heavy rain concerns with this system. Mill Creek at Evendale is already under a flood warning. I would expect that the Great Miami and Little Miami River will also rise quickly as this line of rain passes this morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Areal Flood Watch Monday



As for severe weather concerns, that ends around 9 a.m. The SPC still has our area in a "slight risk" of severe weather through that time. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern with any severe storms that do develop.

Jennifer Ketchmark SPC Early Morning Outlook



And of course, there is more to today's forecast! Temperatures will fall throughout the day. We are starting in the low 60s and will cool to 55 by noon and then to 45 by 5 p.m. The sky will be overcast this afternoon but dry for evening travel.

MORNING RUSH

Showers and storms likely

Warm

8 a.m.: 60

MONDAY

Early storms

Isolated afternoon rain, falling temps

4 p.m.: 45

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 32

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 33

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts