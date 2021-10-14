Warming to the 80s today

Who's ready for the 80s again? Yes, it will be warm today!

A warm front has lifted to our north and this ensures a warm day front start to finish. Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 60s and we'll top out at 82. The sky will be mostly cloudy to start the day and we'll turn partly cloudy this afternoon. You will also notice that it feels humid outside today.

A cold front will slowly move into the Ohio Valley and this brings a guaranteed chance for rain on Friday. This same front also ensures we'll cool down significantly!

Friday morning should be dry but rain will be coming in from the west and spreading east across the area. Spotty rain will come into our Indiana counties and those west of I-71 before the noon hour. Then, scattered showers and isolated storms will be on the radar for the rest of the afternoon and evening.



NEW: Storms will return on Friday and a few strong to severe storms are possible. The SPC has increased our severe weather risk to "slight" meaning damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/ZSiN0UE1lK — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) October 14, 2021

We can't rule out an isolated strong to severe storm as well. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern at this point with those strongest storms. But the threat for large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Much cooler air takes over this week. Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with a high of 62. Sunday is sunny as well with a high of 65.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Rounds of rain likely

A few storms, potentially stronger

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain continues but slowly fades

Mostly cloudy

Low: 52

