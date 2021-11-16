Watch
Warming quickly the next 48 hours

Two days of warming before another cool down
Posted at 3:25 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 03:25:40-05

Who's ready for a warm up? We are!

Temperatures start around 33 degrees this morning under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds decrease quickly, giving us a mostly sunny forecast for the majority of the day as temperatures rise quickly. We should top out at 59.

Tonight will be comfortable compared to the last few nights. Temperatures only fall to 51 and then slowly rise going into Wednesday morning.

And Wednesday's forecast is .... WOW! Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. We should be in the mid 50s this time of year so this is well above average. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 15 to 20, gusting to 30 mph. Clouds will also increase throughout the day.

Unseasonably warm highs on Wednesday, November 17th
Rain is likely to return late Wednesday evening. Currently it looks like rain should be here around 9-11 p.m. and mostly falling overnight. But this cold front will put an end to the warm air. Highs on Thursday only hit 47.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 33

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 53

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Rain begins
Cooling
Low: 43
