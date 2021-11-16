Warming quickly the next 48 hours

Who's ready for a warm up? We are!

Temperatures start around 33 degrees this morning under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds decrease quickly, giving us a mostly sunny forecast for the majority of the day as temperatures rise quickly. We should top out at 59.

Tonight will be comfortable compared to the last few nights. Temperatures only fall to 51 and then slowly rise going into Wednesday morning.

And Wednesday's forecast is .... WOW! Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. We should be in the mid 50s this time of year so this is well above average. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 15 to 20, gusting to 30 mph. Clouds will also increase throughout the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Unseasonably warm highs on Wednesday, November 17th



Rain is likely to return late Wednesday evening. Currently it looks like rain should be here around 9-11 p.m. and mostly falling overnight. But this cold front will put an end to the warm air. Highs on Thursday only hit 47.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain begins

Cooling

Low: 43

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts