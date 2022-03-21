Warming quickly but rain returns soon

The forecast will be on the rainy side this week but today is the one exception to that rule. If you can, make plans to get outside today!

Temperatures start in the mid 40s with a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 62 by noon as the sky turns partly cloudy. Then by 4 p.m., we'll warm to 70. It's a gorgeous forecast to be outside.

A much more active pattern is setting up for the rest of the week with multiple rounds of rain likely.

Tuesday's rain chances start shortly after sunrise. We'll see rounds of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day. Temperatures stay mild in the mid 60s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday morning rainfall



More rounds of rain will pass through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday with a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's high still makes it to the upper 60s. But the cold front passing this day will open the door to cooler air for several days to come.

Temperatures cool to the mid 50s on Thursday with isolated showers and the low 50s on Friday with more isolated rain activity.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 44

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Still dry

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Rain likely

Overcast

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Overcast

Low: 55

==========

