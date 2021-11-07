Watch
Weather

Actions

Warmer week ahead with rain chances

Highs in the low 60s
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
The sun drops behind Paul Brown Stadium and Radius at The Banks.
Cincygram: Cincinnati fades into night under the waning sun
Posted at 4:30 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 04:30:40-05

A few places across the Tri-State are waking up to a little bit of morning fog and frost. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. This is a slightly warmer start than Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. No rain is expected.

The work week will mostly be in the 60s. Monday is the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Chances of rain move in by the Thursday.

The next big story will be the much colder temperatures by next weekend. Expect highs to only make it to the upper 40s. Lows will even dip into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY
Morning fog
Mostly sunny
High: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 38

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Unseasonably warm
Low: 43

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018