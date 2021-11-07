Warmer week ahead with rain chances

A few places across the Tri-State are waking up to a little bit of morning fog and frost. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. This is a slightly warmer start than Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. No rain is expected.
The work week will mostly be in the 60s. Monday is the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Chances of rain move in by the Thursday.
The next big story will be the much colder temperatures by next weekend. Expect highs to only make it to the upper 40s. Lows will even dip into the upper 20s.
SUNDAY
Morning fog
Mostly sunny
High: 62
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 38
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 66
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Unseasonably warm
Low: 43
==========