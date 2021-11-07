Warmer week ahead with rain chances

A few places across the Tri-State are waking up to a little bit of morning fog and frost. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. This is a slightly warmer start than Saturday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. No rain is expected.

The work week will mostly be in the 60s. Monday is the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Chances of rain move in by the Thursday.

The next big story will be the much colder temperatures by next weekend. Expect highs to only make it to the upper 40s. Lows will even dip into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY

Morning fog

Mostly sunny

High: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 38

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Unseasonably warm

Low: 43

==========

