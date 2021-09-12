Warm & muggy start for Bengals' game

Sunday starts off quiet and on the mild side. Lows this morning are in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Bengals Planner:

Tailgating: upper 70s, mostly sunny

Kickoff: low 80s, still sunny

Halftime: getting hot, mid 80s

Final: upper 80s and muggy

Sunday's highs will rise above average with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to upper 80s but feeling a couple of degrees warmer than that. We're looking at mostly sunny skies. Our lows will stay above average too, only dropping to the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday are both hot as well with some cities hitting 90s. Midday Tuesday, clouds start increasing as rain heads in our direction. Rain looks likely for Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Highs will drop to the low 80s for the middle of the week but gradually rising by the weekend.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Noticeable humidity

High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Still hot!

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 60

