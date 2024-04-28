Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and breezy to wrap up the weekend

More sun today but rain returns tomorrow
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cincygram: Roebling Suspension Bridge dazzles by day and by night
Posted at 4:11 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 04:11:42-04

Today brings another warm and breezy forecast. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and we will see temperatures climb towards the lower 80s. The high in Cincinnati should be around 84°. The one blemish, similar to yesterday, will be the wind. Once again it will be breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph with some gusts close to 30mph.

After a dry one today, tomorrow will bring our next chance for rain. The majority of the day looks dry, but by the later afternoon and evening we will see a line of showers, and possibly some storms. Right now, it does not look like we will see strong storms, but make sure to stay up to date with the forecast as this will be something to watch.

From there, we stay warm the rest of the week, but there will be a chance at rain each day through Friday. Highs will cool slightly into next weekend but should still be mild into the low 70s! THis is good news because the current forecast calls for dry weather for the Flying Pig Marathon!

TODAY
Warm & breezy
Partly cloudy
High: 84

TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 62

MONDAY
Sunny AM
PM Rain
High: 82

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018