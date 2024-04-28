Warm and breezy to wrap up the weekend

Today brings another warm and breezy forecast. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and we will see temperatures climb towards the lower 80s. The high in Cincinnati should be around 84°. The one blemish, similar to yesterday, will be the wind. Once again it will be breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph with some gusts close to 30mph.

After a dry one today, tomorrow will bring our next chance for rain. The majority of the day looks dry, but by the later afternoon and evening we will see a line of showers, and possibly some storms. Right now, it does not look like we will see strong storms, but make sure to stay up to date with the forecast as this will be something to watch.

From there, we stay warm the rest of the week, but there will be a chance at rain each day through Friday. Highs will cool slightly into next weekend but should still be mild into the low 70s! THis is good news because the current forecast calls for dry weather for the Flying Pig Marathon!

TODAY

Warm & breezy

Partly cloudy

High: 84

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 62

MONDAY

Sunny AM

PM Rain

High: 82

