Watch
Weather

Actions

Waking up feeling near zero again!

Morning temperatures start in the teens.
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Minchillo/AP
A pedestrian huddles under her hood as she walks in the cold near Fountain Square, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Cincinnati. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding a day earlier. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Winter Weather cold forecast
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 04:43:22-05

MAIN POINTS:
- Feeling near zero this morning
- Rain on the way
- Cooler start next week

The cold trend continues! Morning temperatures are in the teens but feeling like the single digits and below zero. This will be the case for a good part of the morning. Our temperatures eventually warm to the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase this evening as we have a chance to see a few evening showers. More rain develops overnight into Sunday, leaving by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures look to stay just above the freezing mark for much of this. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday starts off on the cold side with highs only in the
30s. Most of us will not make it above freezing. Tuesday is slightly warmer but still struggles to get above freezing. Wednesday and beyond will be above average. We'll stay fairly quiet this week.

SATURDAY
Cold Start
Mostly Sunny
High: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 38

SUNDAY
Scattered showers
Clearing later
High: 45

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooling fast
Low: 17

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018