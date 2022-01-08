Waking up feeling near zero again!

MAIN POINTS:

- Feeling near zero this morning

- Rain on the way

- Cooler start next week

The cold trend continues! Morning temperatures are in the teens but feeling like the single digits and below zero. This will be the case for a good part of the morning. Our temperatures eventually warm to the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase this evening as we have a chance to see a few evening showers. More rain develops overnight into Sunday, leaving by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures look to stay just above the freezing mark for much of this. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday starts off on the cold side with highs only in the

30s. Most of us will not make it above freezing. Tuesday is slightly warmer but still struggles to get above freezing. Wednesday and beyond will be above average. We'll stay fairly quiet this week.

SATURDAY

Cold Start

Mostly Sunny

High: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Scattered showers

Clearing later

High: 45

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooling fast

Low: 17

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts