Very cold start; when even colder air arrives

We had a few overnight snow showers and flurries. Most of this was just a trace! We're in a break from the flurries. We'll see flurries and light snow showers begin again this afternoon and evening. In the meantime, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. We will likely feel like the 20s most of the day. Winds are 10-15 mph today, so this is why we will feel colder than the actual temperature. The flurries and snow showers we could see later will have very little impact on us. Little to no accumulation is expected. Tonight's lows will fall to the low 20s!

There is the possibility we'll wake up to a few snow flurries leftover Sunday morning. After that, Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs only in the low 30s. Most of us may not even make it above freezing. Sunday night lows fall to the teens and low 20s.

Next week is cold as well. The entire region is expected to see some extremely cold temperatures. Highs most of next week will stay in the 30s! We are watching Thursday. That looks to be our next best chance at seeing some snow. Even though Thursday is still very far away, there is growing confidence in seeing some snow. Another big topic right after that is the extremely cold air behind it. Temperatures for next Friday and Saturday will only make it to the teens! Lows will be in the single digits!

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon/Evening flurries

High: 34

SATURDAY NIGHT

Overnight flurries

Very chilly

Low: 22

SUNDAY

A.M. flurries

More sunshine

High: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 21

